Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Up 27.3%

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) shot up 27.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 48,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 39,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.92 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

