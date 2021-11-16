Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,012 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Griffon worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 18.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Griffon by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFF opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

