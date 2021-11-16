Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 100,662 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,662 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Bally’s worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bally’s by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 250,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,673 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000.

In other news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last ninety days. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BALY opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

