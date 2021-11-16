Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,012 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Lantheus worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,880,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 80,811 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,441 shares of company stock valued at $588,269. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.