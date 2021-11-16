Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24,011 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Sotera Health worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 908.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHC opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 194.52. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

