Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,087 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,087 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Zuora worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zuora by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $50,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

