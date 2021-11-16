Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 539,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 382,631 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $994.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

