Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of James River Group worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JRVR. B. Riley increased their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

