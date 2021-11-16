Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Archrock worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 16.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,602 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,796,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,656,000 after acquiring an additional 341,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 302,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 181,356 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.24%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

