Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after buying an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 440,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP.

