Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Interface worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

TILE opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $991.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.