Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of MacroGenics worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in MacroGenics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MacroGenics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in MacroGenics by 26.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532,525 shares during the last quarter.

MGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

