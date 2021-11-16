Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 100,856 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549,721 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 100,856 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Peabody Energy worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

