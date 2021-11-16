Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,452 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,261,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.