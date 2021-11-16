Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 33,414 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Columbus McKinnon worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

