Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 52,722 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,722 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Consolidated Communications worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 721.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $872.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Separately, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.