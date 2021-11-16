Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,170 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of NETGEAR worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.73.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $1,499,971. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

