Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,186 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of MRC Global worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MRC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.52.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

