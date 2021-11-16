Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,329 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 194,315 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.46% of U.S. Silica worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after buying an additional 404,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 105.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 203,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $767.34 million, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 3.27. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

