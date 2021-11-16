Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Veritex worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.