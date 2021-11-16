Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 143,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.