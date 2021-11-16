Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXSM. Truist reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

