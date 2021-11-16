Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.26 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of CSW Industrials worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $280,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

