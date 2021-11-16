Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.53 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,657 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Amdocs worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

