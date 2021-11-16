Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,358 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 73.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

NYSE RKT opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

