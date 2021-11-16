Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

