Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Zai Lab worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 37.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.25.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,037,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $4,165,761.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,290 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.37.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

