Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.60 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.23.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.