Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.60 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

