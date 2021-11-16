Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Safehold worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $539,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 865,789 shares of company stock worth $65,413,235 and have sold 122,600 shares worth $10,929,028. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

