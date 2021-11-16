Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,050 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $982.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

