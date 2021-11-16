Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.14% of H&E Equipment Services worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEES. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $850,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 284,826 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

