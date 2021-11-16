Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 121,218 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,218 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

