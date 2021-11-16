Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,572 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of TriMas worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRS opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

