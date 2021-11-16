Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,531 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of TechTarget worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

TTGT stock opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $109.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,403 shares of company stock worth $13,183,416 over the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

