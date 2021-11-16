Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of CoreCivic worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXW opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.22.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

