Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

