Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.00. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,416,479 shares of company stock worth $427,354,947.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

