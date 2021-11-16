Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of MarineMax worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.