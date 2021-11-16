Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 172,875 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84,391 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

