Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,296 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Customers Bancorp worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,092. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.