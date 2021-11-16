Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Tutor Perini worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.36. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.