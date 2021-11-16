Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 172,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of OEC stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.40%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.