Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) PT Lowered to $2.00

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

