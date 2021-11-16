ChartEx (CHART) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,536.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $436,154.22 and approximately $17,536.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00069182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,159.40 or 0.99703552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.69 or 0.07037180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

