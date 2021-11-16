Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

