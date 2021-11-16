Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,501,620.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chemed stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,223. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.01. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,005,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

