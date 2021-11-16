Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick Sells 20,927 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,799.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 139,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

