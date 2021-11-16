Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 2,876.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.32% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $25,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of CSSE opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.43. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

