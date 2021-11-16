China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

