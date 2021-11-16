Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.98

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Chorus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

About Chorus

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

